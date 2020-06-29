tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Koshien: Japan's Field of Dreams" (new)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota St.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Tour de France, Stage 1

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Doosan at Kiwoom (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2019 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7 or 2019 World Series, Game 7

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 World Series, Game 6 or 2016 World Series, Game 7

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Eddie," new Eddie Sutton documentary

MEN'S LACROSSE

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Our Line Starts" (new)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace (live)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women's championship, North Carolina-Florida State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women's championship, Virginia-Florida State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon first round, Coco Gauff-Venus Williams

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon men's championship, Novak Djokovic-Roger Federer

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, 1984 Wimbledon men's championship, John McEnroe-Jimmy Connors

Tags

Load comments