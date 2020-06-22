AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, rescheduled GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (live)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Doosan at SK (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Baltimore-Washington game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Washington game
3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 NLDS, Game 1, Cincinnati-Philadelphia
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Undefeated Presents: The Black Female Athlete"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Celebration of Women in Sports," new compilation with Simone Biles, Sabrina Ionescu and more
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured," new compilation with Althea Gibson, Shelly Pennefather and others
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL Pause: Post to Post" (new)
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, AC Milan at Lecce (live)
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City (live)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 World Cup, USA-Algeria
Midnight: ESPN2, Mia Hamm's final game in 2004
TENNIS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Coco Gauff: The Lines Are the Same" (new interview)
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Season preview (new)
