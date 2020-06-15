COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP Championship, Alabama-Clemson
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1990 U.S. Open highlights
Noon: Golf Channel, 1974 U.S. Open highlights
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2006 U.S. Open highlights
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the U.S. Open"
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2000 U.S. Open
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, game to be announced (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 1, Detroit-Baltimore
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 2, Detroit-Baltimore
6 p.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 3, Baltimore-Detroit
7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Long Gone Summer"
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
MEN'S LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, Maryland-North Carolina
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Notre Dame-Virginia
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Belgium-Japan
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Germany-Mexico
