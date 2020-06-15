tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP Championship, Alabama-Clemson

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1990 U.S. Open highlights

Noon: Golf Channel, 1974 U.S. Open highlights

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2006 U.S. Open highlights

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the U.S. Open"

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 2000 U.S. Open

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, game to be announced (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 1, Detroit-Baltimore

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 2, Detroit-Baltimore

6 p.m.: MASN, 2014 ALDS, Game 3, Baltimore-Detroit

7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Long Gone Summer"

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

MEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, Maryland-North Carolina

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Notre Dame-Virginia

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Belgium-Japan

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup, Germany-Mexico

Tags

Load comments