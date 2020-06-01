tv listings image
AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cheddar's 300, at Bristol, Tenn. (live; prerace show at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2014 BCS championship, Auburn-FSU

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota State

CYCLING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Parts I and II

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Feherty Up Close" (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Lotte at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2007 game in which Barry Bonds broke home run record

2 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,130st straight game

6 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,131st straight game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2019 Seattle-San Francisco game

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1979 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Dallas

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena" (new)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Koln (live)

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)

12:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup, Spain-USA

2:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup, France-USA

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series finals, Game 1, Washington-FSU

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series finals, Game 2, Washington-FSU

