AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cheddar's 300, at Bristol, Tenn. (live; prerace show at 6 p.m.)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2014 BCS championship, Auburn-FSU
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 CFP championship, Alabama-Clemson
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota State
CYCLING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Parts I and II
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Feherty Up Close" (new)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Lotte at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2007 game in which Barry Bonds broke home run record
2 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,130st straight game
6 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,131st straight game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places"
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2019 Seattle-San Francisco game
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1979 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Dallas
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena" (new)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Koln (live)
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)
12:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup, Spain-USA
2:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup, France-USA
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series finals, Game 1, Washington-FSU
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women's College World Series finals, Game 2, Washington-FSU
