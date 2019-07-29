tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, MASN, Atlanta at Washington

10 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at San Diego

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress)

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, special on the Pro Football Hall of Fame class that will be inducted on Saturday

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 6, at Lima, Peru

6:25 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 6, at Lima, Peru

RUGBY

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pacific Nations Cup, U.S. vs. Canada, at Glendale, Colo. (taped)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Springfield at New York 

1 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, at Los Cabos, Mexico

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125.

 

