AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (taped)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 2 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured," including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, LendingTree Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami of Ohio, at Mobile, Ala.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Army

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Little Rock

9 p.m.: ESPN2, West Virginia at Oklahoma State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern at Prairie View A&M

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Golden State at Sacramento

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Edmonton at Toronto

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth,and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open, Auckland Open and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Brisbane International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Indiana

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio State at Maryland

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Winthrop at Gardner-Webb

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Iowa State

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona State at Ohio State

