AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (taped)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 2 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured," including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, LendingTree Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami of Ohio, at Mobile, Ala.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Army
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Little Rock
9 p.m.: ESPN2, West Virginia at Oklahoma State
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern at Prairie View A&M
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Golden State at Sacramento
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Edmonton at Toronto
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth,and Sydney, Australia
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open, Auckland Open and Brisbane International
3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Brisbane International
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Indiana
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio State at Maryland
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Winthrop at Gardner-Webb
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Iowa State
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona State at Ohio State
