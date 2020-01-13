tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

Monday, January 13 2020

BIATHLON

1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Oberhof, Germany (taped)

BOBSLED

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at La Plagne, France (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, "College Football Live"

2 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

3 p.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

3 p.m.: SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show"

5 p.m.: ESPN2, "Coaches Film Room Preview"

6 p.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive"

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

6 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Pregame Field Pass"

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff pregame show

8 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (traditional telecast with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit)

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with Clemson radio announcers)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Field Pass telecast, with sideline commentary from Adam Amin, Steve Levy, Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky)

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Command Center multi-angle telecast)

8 p.m.: ESPNU, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Coaches Film Room telecast with Mike Gundy, Jeff Hafley, Derek Mason and Gary Patterson)

8 p.m.: SEC Network, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with LSU radio announcers)

8 p.m.: ESPN Classic, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with the natural audio from inside the Superdome)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round

LUGE

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Singles, at Altenberg, Germany (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boston at Loyola of Maryland

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Carolina at Washington

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

