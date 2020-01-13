Monday, January 13 2020
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Oberhof, Germany (taped)
BOBSLED
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at La Plagne, France (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham"
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, "College Football Live"
2 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
3 p.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
3 p.m.: SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show"
5 p.m.: ESPN2, "Coaches Film Room Preview"
6 p.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive"
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
6 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Pregame Field Pass"
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff pregame show
8 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (traditional telecast with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit)
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with Clemson radio announcers)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Field Pass telecast, with sideline commentary from Adam Amin, Steve Levy, Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky)
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Command Center multi-angle telecast)
8 p.m.: ESPNU, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (Coaches Film Room telecast with Mike Gundy, Jeff Hafley, Derek Mason and Gary Patterson)
8 p.m.: SEC Network, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with LSU radio announcers)
8 p.m.: ESPN Classic, College Football Playoff championship, LSU vs. Clemson, at New Orleans (with the natural audio from inside the Superdome)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round
LUGE
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Singles, at Altenberg, Germany (taped)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boston at Loyola of Maryland
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Carolina at Washington
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
