tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, DeMatha (Md.) vs. Rancho Christian (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass.

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), at Springfield, Mass.

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at Springfield, Mass.

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHL Network, All-American Prospects Game (for NHL draft prospects), at Plymouth, Mich.

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Megahertz Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Robert Morris

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.C. State at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Winthrop at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at West Virginia

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bucknell at Colgate

9 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington, traditional telecast

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), interactive gaming telecast

2:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Atlanta

5 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at Memphis

7:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Boston

10 p.m.: TNT, Golden State at Portland

NHL

3 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Colorado

TENNIS

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open

3 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Australian Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Rutgers

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Miss. State at South Carolina

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Tennessee

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Maryland

Tags

Load comments