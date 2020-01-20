CYCLING
2 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 1 (delayed tape)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, DeMatha (Md.) vs. Rancho Christian (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass.
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass.
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), at Springfield, Mass.
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at Springfield, Mass.
HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHL Network, All-American Prospects Game (for NHL draft prospects), at Plymouth, Mich.
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Megahertz Stakes, at Santa Anita
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Robert Morris
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.C. State at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Winthrop at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at West Virginia
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bucknell at Colgate
9 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma at Baylor
NBA
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington, traditional telecast
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), interactive gaming telecast
2:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Atlanta
5 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at Memphis
7:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Boston
10 p.m.: TNT, Golden State at Portland
NHL
3 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Colorado
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open
3 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Australian Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Rutgers
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Miss. State at South Carolina
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Tennessee
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Maryland
