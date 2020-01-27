tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lehigh at American

7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida A&M at Norfolk State

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Iowa

9 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma State

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball" (new episode)

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

10 p.m.: NHL Network, AHL All-Star Game

NBA

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Utah

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Super Bowl Opening Night, at Marlins Park in Miami

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Montreal

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Dallas

SKIING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill and Men's Super-G, at Kitzbuehel, Austria (taped)

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Kitzbuehel, Austria (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of round of 16

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16 (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, quarterfinals

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

3 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. national team at UConn

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Kentucky

