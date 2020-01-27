MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lehigh at American
7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida A&M at Norfolk State
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Iowa
9 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma State
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball" (new episode)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
10 p.m.: NHL Network, AHL All-Star Game
NBA
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Utah
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Super Bowl Opening Night, at Marlins Park in Miami
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Montreal
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Dallas
SKIING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill and Men's Super-G, at Kitzbuehel, Austria (taped)
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Kitzbuehel, Austria (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of round of 16
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16 (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, quarterfinals
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals
3 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. national team at UConn
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Kentucky
