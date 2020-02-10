tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," season premiere

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship (rerun)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Beanpot Tournament, championship, Northeastern vs. Boston University, at Boston

DOGS

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 1

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 1 (preshow at 7 p.m.)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Saturday's Duke-North Carolina game

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Boston

7 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Duke

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

9 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at Texas

9 p.m.: ESPN2, TCU at Texas Tech

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern at Jackson State

NBA 

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Sacramento at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Rotterdam Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Rotterdam Open and New York Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Rotterdam Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UConn at South Carolina

7 p.m.: SEC Netowrk, Missouri at LSU

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Northwestern

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at Stanford

