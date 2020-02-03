tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

5 p.m.: NHL Network, Beanpot Tournament, Northeastern vs. Harvard, at Boston

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Beanpot Tournament, Boston College vs. Boston University, at Boston

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 announcement

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lafayette at Bucknell

7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Florida State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Norfolk State at North Carolina Central

9 p.m.: ESPN, Texas at Kansas

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Kansas State

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Golden State at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Golden State at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Philadelphia at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Detroit

SOCCER 

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, Panama vs. Haiti, at Houston

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Houston

SPEEDSKATING

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (taped)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, at Cordoba, Argentina

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Maharashtra Open and Open Sud de France

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at UConn

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Maryland

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, U.S. at Canada

