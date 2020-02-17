Monday, February 17 2020
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: WFXR, conclusion of Daytona 500
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at St. John's
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bucknell at Holy Cross
7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T
9 p.m.: ESPN, Iowa State at Kansas
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Jackson State at Prairie View A&M
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Vegas
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Dubai Championships
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open and Dubai Championships
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open
3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Open 13 tournament and Dubai Championships
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at South Carolina
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at Texas
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon State at UCLA
