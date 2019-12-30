COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ESPN, First Responder Bowl, Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, at Dallas
3 p.m.: WFXR, "Commonwealth Bowl Blitz"
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
4 p.m.: WFXR, Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois, at Santa Clara, Calif. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.: ESPN, Music City Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Louisville, at Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.: ESPN, Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, at Miami, traditional telecast
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia, at Miami, SkyCam telecast
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, consolation game, Whitney Young (Ill.) vs. Coronado (Nev.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, consolation game, Baltimore Poly (Md.) vs. Millennium (Ariz.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, semifinal, Dorman (S.C.) vs. St. Francis (Ga.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, semifinal, St. John's (Washington, D.C.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Under Armour All-America Game, practice, at Orlando, Fla.
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Germany, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostrava, at Czech Republic
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Villanova
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Yale at North Carolina
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, William & Mary at Elon
7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at DePaul
9 p.m.: MASN2, George Mason at TCU
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Memphis
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Orlando
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Pittsburgh
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Pittsburgh at North Carolina
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Norfolk State at Richmond
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Temple at La Salle
