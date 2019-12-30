tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ESPN, First Responder Bowl, Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, at Dallas

3 p.m.: WFXR, "Commonwealth Bowl Blitz"

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

4 p.m.: WFXR, Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois, at Santa Clara, Calif. (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: ESPN, Music City Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Louisville, at Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.: ESPN, Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, at Miami, traditional telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia, at Miami, SkyCam telecast

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, consolation game, Whitney Young (Ill.) vs. Coronado (Nev.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, consolation game, Baltimore Poly (Md.) vs. Millennium (Ariz.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, semifinal, Dorman (S.C.) vs. St. Francis (Ga.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, semifinal, St. John's (Washington, D.C.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Under Armour All-America Game, practice, at Orlando, Fla.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Germany, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostrava, at Czech Republic

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Villanova

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Yale at North Carolina

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, William & Mary at Elon

7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at DePaul

9 p.m.: MASN2, George Mason at TCU

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Memphis

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Orlando

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Portland

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Pittsburgh

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Pittsburgh at North Carolina

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Norfolk State at Richmond

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Temple at La Salle

