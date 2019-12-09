tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson's ACC championship win over Virginia (rerun)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, pairs short program, at Torino, Italy (taped)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, pairs free skate, at Torino, Italy (taped)

HANDBALL

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, South Korea vs. Norway, at Kumamoto, Japan

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Japan vs. Spain, at Kumamoto, Japan

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Orlando at Milwaukee

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour

