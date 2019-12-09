COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson's ACC championship win over Virginia (rerun)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, pairs short program, at Torino, Italy (taped)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, pairs free skate, at Torino, Italy (taped)
HANDBALL
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, South Korea vs. Norway, at Kumamoto, Japan
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Japan vs. Spain, at Kumamoto, Japan
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Orlando at Milwaukee
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.