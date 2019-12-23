COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl win over Arkansas in 2016 (rerun)
Noon: ACC Network, Virginia's Music City Bowl win over Minnesota in 2005 (rerun)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Gasparilla Bowl, Central Florida vs. Marshall, at Tampa Fla.
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special" (rerun)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, consolation round, at Honolulu
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, at Honolulu
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Georgia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball," premiere of Part 3
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, at Honolulu
1:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, consolation round, at Honolulu
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham: ACC Decade in Review"
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Indiana
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at New York
10 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Portland
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Green Bay at Minnesota
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.