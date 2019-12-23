tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl win over Arkansas in 2016 (rerun)

Noon: ACC Network, Virginia's Music City Bowl win over Minnesota in 2005 (rerun)

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Gasparilla Bowl, Central Florida vs. Marshall, at Tampa Fla.

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special" (rerun)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, consolation round, at Honolulu

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, at Honolulu

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Georgia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball," premiere of Part 3

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, at Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, consolation round, at Honolulu

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham: ACC Decade in Review"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Indiana

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at New York

10 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Portland

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Green Bay at Minnesota

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston

