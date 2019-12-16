COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2005 Music City Bowl win over Minnesota (rerun)
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Detroit
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Milwaukee
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Indianapolis at New Orleans
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Florida
7 p.m: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Columbus
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Campbell at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UConn at DePaul
