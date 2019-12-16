tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's 2005 Music City Bowl win over Minnesota (rerun)

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Detroit

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Dallas at Milwaukee

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Indianapolis at New Orleans

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Florida

7 p.m: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Columbus

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Campbell at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UConn at DePaul

