GOLF
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, Tennessee Big Shots, at Kingsport, Tenn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1
7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2
7 p.m.: MASN2, Cincinnati at Washington
7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Cleveland
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at San Diego
NBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA schedule release special
3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump," NBA schedule release
RUGBY
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Mason, Ohio