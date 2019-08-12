tv listings image
GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, Tennessee Big Shots, at Kingsport, Tenn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2

7 p.m.: MASN2, Cincinnati at Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Cleveland

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at San Diego 

NBA

3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA schedule release special

3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump," NBA schedule release

RUGBY

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Little League World Series quarterfinal, at Portland, Ore.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Mason, Ohio

