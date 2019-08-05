tv listings image
BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, women's final, at Vienna, Austria (same-day tape)

Noon: NBC Sports Network, FIVB World Tour, women's final, at Vienna, Austria (same-day tape)

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Kentucky vs. Midwest Plains, at Branson, Mo.

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, New England vs. Hawaii, at Branson, Mo.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, North Dakota vs. Middle Atlantic, at Branson, Mo.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Oregon vs. Ohio Valley, at Branson, Mo.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League Southeast Regional semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Mexico vs. South Korea, at Branson, Mo.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League Southwest Regional semifinal, at Waco, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

11 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 14, at Lima, Peru

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 14, at Lima, Peru

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto

