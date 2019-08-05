BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, women's final, at Vienna, Austria (same-day tape)
Noon: NBC Sports Network, FIVB World Tour, women's final, at Vienna, Austria (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Kentucky vs. Midwest Plains, at Branson, Mo.
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, New England vs. Hawaii, at Branson, Mo.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, North Dakota vs. Middle Atlantic, at Branson, Mo.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Oregon vs. Ohio Valley, at Branson, Mo.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League Southeast Regional semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Mexico vs. South Korea, at Branson, Mo.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League Southwest Regional semifinal, at Waco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco
11 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 14, at Lima, Peru
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 14, at Lima, Peru
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto