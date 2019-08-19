tv listings image
BASEBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, consolation game, Bowling Green, Ky. vs. Sydney, Australia, at Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, resumption of game between Wailuku, Hawaii and Elizabeth, N.J., at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, elimination game, Guadalupe, Mexico vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series semifinal, at Shelby, N.C.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, elimination game, Willemstad, Curacao vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia, at Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series semifinal, at Shelby, N.C.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, elimination game, Coon Rapids, Minn. vs. River Ridge, La., at Williamsport, Pa.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee," SEC East coaches (taped)

2 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee," SEC West coaches (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis

NFL 

8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, San Francisco at Denver

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Birmingham, England (taped)

