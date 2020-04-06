AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR Cup race from Bristol
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 IndyCar race from Fontana
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge from virtual Rockingham Speedway with Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and others (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR Cup race from Martinsville
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 NASCAR Cup race from Martinsville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-BYU game
1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Washington game
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Arizona-Oregon game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 Texas-Oklahoma game
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Alabama-South Carolina game
GOLF
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating The Masters: GOLF Films Shorts"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 game featuring Eddie Murray's 500th homer
1 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Minnesota-Baltimore game
6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 5, Washington-L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Syracuse game
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Boston College game
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Virginia game
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Virginia-Auburn
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Clemson-North Carolina game
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: NBC Sports Network, "Lunch Talk Live," debut of daily interview show with Mike Tirico
NFL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, mock draft (debut)
7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" episodes
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 Atlanta-New Orleans game
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Winnipeg-St. Louis game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Capitals parade
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Vancouver game
SOCCER
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 1996 MLS Cup, D.C.-L.A. Galaxy
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2001 MLS Cup, San Jose-L.A. Galaxy
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2007 L.A. Galaxy-Chelsea game
Midnight: ESPN2, 2019 playoffs, Los Angeles FC-L.A. Galaxy
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m. ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Syracuse game
Noon: ESPN, 2020 winners for point guard of the year and the other four position awards will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-North Carolina game
5 p.m.: ESPN, 2020 winner of Wooden Award will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)
