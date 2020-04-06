tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR Cup race from Bristol

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 IndyCar race from Fontana

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge from virtual Rockingham Speedway with Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and others (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR Cup race from Martinsville

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 NASCAR Cup race from Martinsville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m: ESPNU, 2019 Washington-BYU game

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Washington game

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Arizona-Oregon game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 Texas-Oklahoma game

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Alabama-South Carolina game

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating The Masters: GOLF Films Shorts"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 game featuring Eddie Murray's 500th homer

1 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Minnesota-Baltimore game

6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 5, Washington-L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Syracuse game

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Boston College game

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Virginia game

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Virginia-Auburn

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Clemson-North Carolina game

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: NBC Sports Network, "Lunch Talk Live," debut of daily interview show with Mike Tirico

NFL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, mock draft (debut)

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" episodes

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 Atlanta-New Orleans game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Winnipeg-St. Louis game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Capitals parade

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Vancouver game

SOCCER

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 1996 MLS Cup, D.C.-L.A. Galaxy

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2001 MLS Cup, San Jose-L.A. Galaxy

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2007 L.A. Galaxy-Chelsea game

Midnight: ESPN2, 2019 playoffs, Los Angeles FC-L.A. Galaxy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m. ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Syracuse game

Noon: ESPN, 2020 winners for point guard of the year and the other four position awards will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-North Carolina game

5 p.m.: ESPN, 2020 winner of Wooden Award will be announced during "SportsCenter" (live)

Tags

Load comments