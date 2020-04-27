tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Belk Bowl, Texas A&M-Wake Forest

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Notre Dame-Stanford game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Wake Forest-Georgia Tech

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 1

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 2

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Atlanta game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

Midnight: MASN, 2005 Washington-Arizona game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 ACC championship, North Carolina-Wake Forest

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Wake Forest game

NBA

7 p.m. ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of first four episodes

NFL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades" (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" (two episodes)

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2007 Buffalo-Dallas game

SOCCER

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men's quarterfinal, Virginia Tech-Wake Forest

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Wake Forest-Duke game

