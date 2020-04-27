AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Belk Bowl, Texas A&M-Wake Forest
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Notre Dame-Stanford game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Wake Forest-Georgia Tech
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 1
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 2
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Atlanta game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game
Midnight: MASN, 2005 Washington-Arizona game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 ACC championship, North Carolina-Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Wake Forest game
NBA
7 p.m. ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of first four episodes
NFL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades" (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" (two episodes)
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2007 Buffalo-Dallas game
SOCCER
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men's quarterfinal, Virginia Tech-Wake Forest
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Wake Forest-Duke game
