By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "A Perfect Storm: The 1979 Daytona 500"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas-Southern Cal game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, North Carolina-Virginia Tech

7 p.m: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 North Carolina-Duke game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-North Carolina game

NFL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz" (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Mock Draft (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily" (new)

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places" (three episodes)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "NFL Matchup: Draft Special" (new)

8 p.m: ESPN2, 1989 NFL Draft, first round

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 AFC championship, Indianapolis-New England

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Indianapolis-New England game

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 Super Bowl, Carolina-New England

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hockey at Home: Gretzky and Ovi" interview special (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 first round, Game 1, Chicago-Nashville

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, men's beach volleyball final

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, Michael Phelps special

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's beach volleyball final

