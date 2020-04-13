tv listings image
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Mississippi-Alabama game

Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Michigan State-Ohio State game

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Ohio State-Nebraska game

6 p.m: ESPNU, 2018 Ohio State-Penn State game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review" special on 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Penn State-Ohio State game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Champs Sports Bowl, Michigan State-Boston College

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Frisco Bowl, Utah State-Kent State

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Minnesota game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Detroit-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2014 Boston College-Syracuse game

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-Boston College game

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC semifinal, North Carolina-Boston College

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Rich Eisen Show" (debut of daily NBCSN simulcast)

NBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump" (return of the daily show; re-airs at 4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-New Orleans game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Phoenix game

NFL

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Football Flex" (debut of a daily show)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft QB Class of 2020" (debut; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN, "Peyton's Places," two episodes

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2009 Green Bay-Minnesota game

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, "Best of Team USA" retrospective

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's gymnastics team final

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women's gymnastics individual final

POKER

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 World Series of Poker marathon

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC quarterfinal, Duke-Boston College

