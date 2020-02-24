BIATHLON
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Miami (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Florida State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball," debut of new episode about Charlie Scott
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois
9 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma State at Kansas
NBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, NBA TV, Kobe Bryant memorial service
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Milwaukee at Washington
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Memphis at L.A. Clippers
NHL
8 a.m.: NHL Network, Trade Deadline Special
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Trade Deadline Special
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Trade Deadline Special
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Frankfurt
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Liverpool
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Duke at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at West Virginia
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Stanford
