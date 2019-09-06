ARCHERY
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, compound, at Moscow (same-day tape)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Collingwood vs. Geelong, at Melbourne, Australia
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, at Olympic Park, Australia
5 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Richmond vs. Brisbane, at Woolloongabba, Australia
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, practice, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, final practice, at Indianapolis
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, William and Mary at Virginia
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wake Forest at Rice
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Marshall at Boise State
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13
FREESTYLE SKIING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, halfpipe, at Cardrona, New Zealand (same-day tape)
ESPORTS
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
9 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Zahlen, Germany
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, part II, at Zahlen, Germany
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Middletown Area (Penn.) at Bishop McDevitt (Penn.)
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, Archers vs. Redwoods, at Columbus, Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.: ESPN2, UFC 242 weigh-in, Khabib Nurmagomoedov vs. Dustin Poirier, at Abu Dhabi
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame induction ceremony, at Springfield, Mass. (Red Carpet Show at 6:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Euro 2020 qualifier, Netherlands at Germany
4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Princeton at Duke
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Washington at Michigan State
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Liberty at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Ohio State at Texas A&M
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, International Friendly, U.S. men's national team vs. Mexico, at East Rutherford, N.J. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
TABLE TENNIS
10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, quarterfinals, at Nantes, France
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, men's singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League finale, at Brussels (same-day tape)
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Toledo at Radford
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Baylor at Wisconsin
