By Mark Shaver

ARCHERY

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, compound, at Moscow (same-day tape)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Collingwood vs. Geelong, at Melbourne, Australia

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, at Olympic Park, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Richmond vs. Brisbane, at Woolloongabba, Australia

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, practice, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, final practice, at Indianapolis

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, William and Mary at Virginia

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wake Forest at Rice

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Marshall at Boise State

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13

FREESTYLE SKIING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, halfpipe, at Cardrona, New Zealand (same-day tape)

ESPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

9 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Zahlen, Germany

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, part II, at Zahlen, Germany

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Middletown Area (Penn.) at Bishop McDevitt (Penn.)

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, Archers vs. Redwoods, at Columbus, Ohio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.: ESPN2, UFC 242 weigh-in, Khabib Nurmagomoedov vs. Dustin Poirier, at Abu Dhabi

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame induction ceremony, at Springfield, Mass. (Red Carpet Show at 6:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Euro 2020 qualifier, Netherlands at Germany

4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Princeton at Duke

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Washington at Michigan State

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Liberty at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Ohio State at Texas A&M

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, International Friendly, U.S. men's national team vs. Mexico, at East Rutherford, N.J. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

TABLE TENNIS

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, quarterfinals, at Nantes, France

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, men's singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League finale, at Brussels (same-day tape)

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Toledo at Radford

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Baylor at Wisconsin

