AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice session, at Sochi, Russia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, practice, at Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, final practice, at Charlotte, N.C.

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice session, at Sochi, Russia

BOXING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence-Shawn Porter weigh-in, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Brown at Harvard

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Air Force

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Maryland

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona State at California

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's Under-23 road race, at Yorkshire, England

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at St. Louis

FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, North Carolina at Virginia

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Arizona

2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, at Shanghai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Blackman (Tenn.) at Riverdale (Tenn.)

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (Washington, D.C.)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.: MASN2, Cleveland at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 227, at Dublin

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Toronto at Detroit

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at St. Louis

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Vegas

RUGBY

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan

SOCCER 

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Boston College at Virginia Tech

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Union Berlin

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, Mercer at VMI

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan at Penn State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Notre Dame

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's marathon, at Doha, Qatar

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women's marathon, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Clemson

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois

