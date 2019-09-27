AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice session, at Sochi, Russia
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, practice, at Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, final practice, at Charlotte, N.C.
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice session, at Sochi, Russia
BOXING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence-Shawn Porter weigh-in, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Brown at Harvard
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Air Force
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Maryland
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona State at California
CYCLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men's Under-23 road race, at Yorkshire, England
DRAG RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at St. Louis
FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, North Carolina at Virginia
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Arizona
2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, at Shanghai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Blackman (Tenn.) at Riverdale (Tenn.)
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (Washington, D.C.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.: MASN2, Cleveland at Washington
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 227, at Dublin
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Toronto at Detroit
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at St. Louis
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Vegas
RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan
SOCCER
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Boston College at Virginia Tech
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Union Berlin
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, Mercer at VMI
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan at Penn State
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Notre Dame
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open and China Open
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's marathon, at Doha, Qatar
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women's marathon, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Clemson
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.