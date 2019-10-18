AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, practice, at Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, practice, at Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, final practice, at Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, final practice, at Kansas City, Kan.
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Kansas 150 (same-day tape)
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN, IBF Light Heavyweight Championship, Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, at Philadelphia (prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus)
CFL
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Toronto at Montreal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Florida Atlantic
7 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Syracuse
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Northwestern
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Fresno State
FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
FIGURE SKATING
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Skate America, women's short program, at Las Vegas
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, second round, part I, at Paris
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, second round, part II, at Paris
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, at Jeju Island, South Korea
2 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.)
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Shea (R.I.) at East Providence (R.I.)
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Aliquippa (Penn.) at Keystone Oaks (Penn.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 5, Houston at N.Y. Yankees (pregame show at 6 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky Blue-White game
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), "Countdown to Craziness," at Duke
8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), "Primetime with the Pack," at N.C. State
MISCELLANEOUS
11 a.m.: WSLS, "The Tamron Hall Show" with guest Lauren Sisler
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Boston
9 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Chris Reyes vs. Dominick Weidman, at Boston
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Philadelphia
8 p.m.: TNT, Preseason, New Orleans at New York
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Rangers at Washington
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, quarterfinal, England vs. Australia, at Oita, Japan
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Eintracht Frankfurt
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Cornell at Yale
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, College Men, Indiana at Maryland
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Pittsburgh at Virginia
8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tijuana Xolos at Santos Laguna (delayed tape)
SURFING
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at George Mason
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Illinois at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
