tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, practice, at Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, practice, at Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, final practice, at Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, final practice, at Kansas City, Kan.

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Kansas 150 (same-day tape)

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, IBF Light Heavyweight Championship, Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, at Philadelphia (prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus)

CFL 

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Toronto at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Florida Atlantic

7 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Syracuse

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Northwestern

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Fresno State

FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia

FIGURE SKATING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Skate America, women's short program, at Las Vegas

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, second round, part I, at Paris

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, second round, part II, at Paris

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, at Jeju Island, South Korea

2 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.)

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Shea (R.I.) at East Providence (R.I.)

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Aliquippa (Penn.) at Keystone Oaks (Penn.)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 5, Houston at N.Y. Yankees (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky Blue-White game

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), "Countdown to Craziness," at Duke

8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), "Primetime with the Pack," at N.C. State

MISCELLANEOUS

11 a.m.: WSLS, "The Tamron Hall Show" with guest Lauren Sisler

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Boston

9 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Chris Reyes vs. Dominick Weidman, at Boston

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: TNT, Preseason, New Orleans at New York

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Rangers at Washington

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, quarterfinal, England vs. Australia, at Oita, Japan

SOCCER 

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Eintracht Frankfurt

5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Cornell at Yale

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, College Men, Indiana at Maryland

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Pittsburgh at Virginia

8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tijuana Xolos at Santos Laguna (delayed tape)

SURFING

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup quarterfinals (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at George Mason

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments