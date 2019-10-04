tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, practice, at Dover, Del.

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, practice, at Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, final practice, at Dover, Del.

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, final practice, at Dover, Del.

CFL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Edmonton at Hamilton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Dartmouth at Pennsylvania

8 p.m.: ESPN, Central Florida at Cincinnati

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at San Jose State

FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Virginia

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, second round, at Irving, Texas

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Central Catholic (Penn.) at Norwin (Penn.)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Major League Lacrosse semifinals, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, at Denver

10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Major League Lacrosse semifinals, Boston at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Houston (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 2, St. Louis at Atlanta

7 p.m.: MLB Network, A.L. Division Series, Game 1, Minnesota at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 2, Washington at LA Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 229, Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin, at Temecula, Calif.

NBA

9:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Indiana vs. Sacramento, at Mumbai, India

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Franca at Brooklyn

NHL

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago vs. Philadelphia, at Prague

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at New Jersey

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Nassau Coliseum

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan

1 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay, at Oita, Japan

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Hertha Berlin

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at N.C. State

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Lipscomb at Liberty

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Louisville at Virginia

8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia at Miami

SURFING

2 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open quarterfinals

Midnight: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open semifinals

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open semifinal, at Beijing

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Florida State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at N.C. State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Oregon

