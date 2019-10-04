AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, practice, at Dover, Del.
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, practice, at Dover, Del.
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, final practice, at Dover, Del.
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, final practice, at Dover, Del.
CFL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Edmonton at Hamilton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Dartmouth at Pennsylvania
8 p.m.: ESPN, Central Florida at Cincinnati
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at San Jose State
FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Virginia
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, second round, at Irving, Texas
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Central Catholic (Penn.) at Norwin (Penn.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Major League Lacrosse semifinals, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, at Denver
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Major League Lacrosse semifinals, Boston at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Houston (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 2, St. Louis at Atlanta
7 p.m.: MLB Network, A.L. Division Series, Game 1, Minnesota at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 2, Washington at LA Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 229, Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin, at Temecula, Calif.
NBA
9:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Indiana vs. Sacramento, at Mumbai, India
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Franca at Brooklyn
NHL
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago vs. Philadelphia, at Prague
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at New Jersey
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Nassau Coliseum
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan
1 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay, at Oita, Japan
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Hertha Berlin
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at N.C. State
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Lipscomb at Liberty
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Louisville at Virginia
8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia at Miami
SURFING
2 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open quarterfinals
Midnight: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open semifinals
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open semifinal, at Beijing
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Florida State
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at N.C. State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Oregon
