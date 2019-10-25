AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City
2:55 p.m.: ESPNU , Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Columbia at Dartmouth
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at Colorado
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame
FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at North Carolina
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, part I, at Quarteira, Portugal
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, part II, at Quarteira, Portugal
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Cumberland (R.I.) at Cranston East (R.I.)
8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ensworth (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup," workouts, at Santa Anita
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 231, at Montville, Conn.
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at New Orleans
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers
NHL
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Vancouver
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Koln at Mainz
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, East Tenn. State at VMI
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Louisville at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Virginia Tech
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy doubles and singles semifinals, at Zhuai, China
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Preview Special (replay at 11 p.m.)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Duke
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Louisville
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at St. Louis
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi State
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at UCLA
