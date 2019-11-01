AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, practice, at Travis County, Texas
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
3:55 p.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, practice, at Travis County, Texas
4 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, final practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500, final practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Showtime, super featherweights, Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Rosales; super lightweights, Richardson Hitchins vs. Kevin Johnson; super middleweights, Kevin Newman vs. Mark Hernandez; lightweights, Rolando Romero vs. Juan Cordones, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Princeton at Cornell
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Navy at Connecticut
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Minnesota
CROSS COUNTY
9 a.m.: SEC Network, SEC championships, at Lexington, Ky.
10 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women's championships, at Virginia Tech
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Las Vegas
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, second round, at Southampton, Bermuda
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif.
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, third round, at Shanghai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Pilgrim (R.I.) at Narragansett (R.I.)
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.)
9:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Tulare Union (Calif.) at Tulare Western (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Cup races, at Santa Anita, Calif.
8 p.m.: MASN, "Breeders' Cup Handicappers' Preview: Championship Saturday"
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, special on 2019 ACC tournament (rerun)
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Exhibition, Kentucky State at Kentucky
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Brooklyn
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of World Cup bronze medal match between New Zealand and Wales, at Tokyo
5 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup final, England vs. South Africa, at Yokohama, Japan
SOCCER
3:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Hoffenheim
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Wake Forest at Louisville
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola at Brazil
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Duke
7 p.m.: ACC NetworK Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, North Carolina at Virginia
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Hungary vs. Ecuador (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Australia vs. Nigeria (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Canada vs. New Zealand (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Charlottesville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Texas
2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, quarterfinals, at Paris
4 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, doubles semifinal, at Shenzhen, China
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Radford
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at VCU
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Florida State at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan at Illinois
