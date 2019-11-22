tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado State at Wyoming

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

CURLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women's semifinal, at Helsingborg, Sweden

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, bronze medal game, at Helsingborg, Sweden

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Dubai

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, second round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, second round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, third round, at Dubai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Bishop McGuinness (Okla). at Tulsa Edison (Okla.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T

Noon: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, semifinal, Miami vs. Florida

Noon: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal, Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, UMBC vs. Eastern Michigan

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal, Villanova vs. Miss. State

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal, Missouri State vs. St. Joseph's

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, North Texas vs. Rhode Island

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Empire Classic, third place game, at New York

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Bradley

7 p.m.; MASN, McNeese State at Richmond

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, George Mason at Maryland

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, LSU vs. Utah State

7 p.m: ESPN2, Empire Classic, championship, at New York

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Morehead State at Butler

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cal Poly at Creighton

9 p.m.: SEC Network, South Dakota at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, semifinal

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Charlotte at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN, San Antonio at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, second round, Washington State at Virginia

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Tijuana

SPEED SKATING

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at St. John's

WOMEN'S SQUASH

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia at Princeton

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Virginia

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Minnesota

