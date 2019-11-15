tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo

12:55 p.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, practice, at Miami

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, practice, at Miami

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Ford EcoBoost 200, qualifying, at Miami

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, final practice, a Miami

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, final practice, at Miami

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Ford EcoBoost 200, at Miami (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Showtime, welterweights, Eric Vega vs. Alberto Palmetta; light heavyweights, Marcos Escudero vs. Joseph George; middleweights, Amilcar Vidal vs. Zach Prieto, at Sloan, Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Marshall

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Fresno State at San Diego State

DRAG RACING

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Finals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of second round, at Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Georgia Southern

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia State at Duke

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Hampton at William and Mary

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Elon at Michigan

7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Cal State-Northridge at Auburn

7 p.m.: MASN2, Missouri State at Xavier

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Randolph at Longwood

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Alabama at Rhode Island

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Gardner-Webb at North Carolina

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, South Dakota State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Brigham Young at Houston

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Gonzaga at Texas A&M

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 234,Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell, at Tel Aviv, Israel (taped)

NBA 

8 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at Memphis

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Montreal at Washington

SOCCER

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten semifinal, Penn State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Atlantic 10 semifinal, Dayton vs. VCU, at Fordham

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Xavier at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN2, CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Canada, at Orlando, Fla.

SPEED SKATING

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

12:45 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, singles, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Champaign, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Word Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Miami

5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at American

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Rhode Island at George Mason

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Clemson

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments