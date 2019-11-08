AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary (rerun)
3 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, practice, at Phoenix
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations 500, practice, Phoenix (starts at 4 p.m. on NBCSports.com)
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Phoenix
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, final practice, at Phoenix
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Bluegreen Vacations 500, final practice, at Phoenix
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix (prerace show at 8 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Tulsa
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Oregon State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Ohio State at Notre Dame
CROSS COUNTRY
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (taped last week)
CURLING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships, women's bronze medal game
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships, men's semifinal (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships, women's gold medal game
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Louisville vs. North Carolina, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC semifinal, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Maryland at Penn State
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour,Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Belek, Turkey
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix
10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, second round, at Otsu, Japan
4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Belek, Turkey
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Omaha Burke (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Auburn vs. Davidson, at Annapolis, Md.
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Coppin State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Marist at VMI
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Liberty
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Colorado St. at Duke
7 p.m.: MASN, North Texas at VCU
7 p.m.: MASN2, Siena at Xavier
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Illinois-Chicago at Memphis
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida Atlantic at Miami
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, East Carolina at Navy
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Iowa
9 p.m.: ESPNU, UNC Greensboro at Kansas
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Armed Forces Classic, Baylor vs. Washington, at Anchorage, Alaska
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Gymratts: Notre Dame"
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Arizona State vs. Colorado, at Shanghai
Midnight: ESPNU, Armed Forces Classic, Coast Guard at Alaska-Anchorage
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 233, at Thackerville, Okla.
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Miami at L.A. Lakers
NHL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo, at Stockholm
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at Detroit
RODEO
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten semifinal, Penn State vs. Purdue, at Piscataway, N.J.
1:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten semifinal, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Piscataway, N.J.
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Koln
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC semifinal, Virginia vs. Florida State, at Cary, N.C.
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, Patriot League semifinal, Loyola (Md.) at Navy
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC semifinal, N.C. State vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, Patriot League semifinal, Holy Cross vs. Army, at Annapolis, Md.
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Greensboro, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, semifinals, at Milan
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Las Vegas
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Fed Cup final, Australia vs. France, two matches, at Perth, Australia
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College of Charleston at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Lafayette at Binghamton
8 p.m.: SEC Network Plus (streaming), Radford at Vanderbilt
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hampton
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at George Mason
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Boston College
