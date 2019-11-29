tv listings image
AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at Virginia

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Ball State

Noon: ESPNU, Toledo at Central Michigan

Noon: WFXR, Texas Tech at Texas

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Ten Greatest College Football Wide Receivers"

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Missouri at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Cincinnati at Memphis

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Colorado State

4 p.m.: WFXR, Washington State at Washington

4:15 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at TCU

8 p.m.: ESPN, South Florida at Central Florida

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Fife, Scotland

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, McDonogh (La.) at Baker (La.)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: MASN, Hollywood Turf Cup, at Del Mar

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, third-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal

2 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, championship, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.

2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, third-place game, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, fifth-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Winthrop at Duke

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic ,semifinal, Florida State vs. Tennessee, at Niceville, Fla.

7 p.m.: SEC Network, UAB at Kentucky

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, championship

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Morgan State at Ohio State

9 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Marshall at Florida

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, semifinal, VCU vs. Purdue, at Niceville, Fla.

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, seventh-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.

11:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at St. Mary's

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington at L.A. Lakers

NHL

1 p.m.: WSLS, N.Y. Rangers at Boston

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Schalke

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

