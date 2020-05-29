tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Santa Cruz-Frampton fight; 2018 Santa Cruz-Mares fight

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, second round

Noon: Golf Channel, 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, final round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2003 Golf Skills Challenge

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2000 Golf Skills Challenge

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2007 Golf Skills Challenge

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at Kiwoom (same-day tape)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, KT at Kiwoom (live)

LACROSSE

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Binghamton-Syracuse men's game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-North Carolina men's game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-Syracuse men's game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-North Carolina women's game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Boston game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new episode)

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Atlanta game

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story" (new)

MISCELLANEOUS

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now," new episode with guest Ron Rivera

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now: Q&A" (new episode)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NFC Playoffs, Green Bay-San Francisco

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 (new)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Melbourne (live)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Freiburg (live)

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Indoor Soccer" (new episode)

6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "In The Shadow of the Kop"

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Klopp's Promise"

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Chelsea-Liverpool match

WRESTLING

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match

