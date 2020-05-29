BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Santa Cruz-Frampton fight; 2018 Santa Cruz-Mares fight
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, second round
Noon: Golf Channel, 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, final round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2003 Golf Skills Challenge
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2000 Golf Skills Challenge
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2007 Golf Skills Challenge
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at Kiwoom (same-day tape)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, KT at Kiwoom (live)
LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Binghamton-Syracuse men's game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-North Carolina men's game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-Syracuse men's game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-North Carolina women's game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Boston game
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new episode)
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Atlanta game
7 p.m.: ESPN, "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story" (new)
MISCELLANEOUS
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NFL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now," new episode with guest Ron Rivera
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now: Q&A" (new episode)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NFC Playoffs, Green Bay-San Francisco
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 (new)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Melbourne (live)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Freiburg (live)
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Indoor Soccer" (new episode)
6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "In The Shadow of the Kop"
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Klopp's Promise"
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Chelsea-Liverpool match
WRESTLING
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.