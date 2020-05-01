BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Kell Brook-Errol Spence fight; 2018 Spence-Lamont Peterson fight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1989 Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame-West Virginia
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1987 Fiesta Bowl, Penn State-Miami
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, 1984 Orange Bowl, Nebraska-Miami
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2017 Andalucia Masters, final round
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2017 Insperity Invitational, final round
3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's 2,130st straight game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 4
10 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLB The Show 20 Players League quarterfinals (same-day tape)
MEN'S LACROSSE
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-North Carolina game
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Colgate-Syracuse game
7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA quarterfinal, Virginia-Maryland
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinal, Virginia-Duke
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Best of Packer and Durham" (new)
NFL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1997 Super Bowl, New England-Green Bay
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Project 11: Alex Smith," documentary on the quarterback's rehab (new)
POKER
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 World Series of Poker marathon
SOCCER
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Chelsea match
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Liverpool match
WRESTLING
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech match
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina match
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Pittsburgh match
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match
