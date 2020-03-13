tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, Practice

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Practice

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vet Tix Camping World 200, Final Practice

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, Final Practice

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Final Practice

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, Super Lightweights, Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto; Welterweights, Brian Norman, Jr. vs. Flavio Rodriguez; Lightweights, Alejandro Guerrero vs. Jose Angulo; Featherweights, Aram Avagyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, at Hinckley, Minn.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 6 (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU, rerun of 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal between Virginia Tech and North Carolina

SOCCER 

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Fortuna Dusseldorf

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC women's championships

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC men's championships

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC indoor championships

WRESTLING

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC championships

