AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, Practice
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Practice
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vet Tix Camping World 200, Final Practice
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, Final Practice
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Final Practice
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, Super Lightweights, Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto; Welterweights, Brian Norman, Jr. vs. Flavio Rodriguez; Lightweights, Alejandro Guerrero vs. Jose Angulo; Featherweights, Aram Avagyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, at Hinckley, Minn.
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 6 (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU, rerun of 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal between Virginia Tech and North Carolina
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Fortuna Dusseldorf
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC women's championships
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC men's championships
TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC indoor championships
WRESTLING
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC championships
