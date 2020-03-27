tv listings image
AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500 retrospective

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Sunday's simulated NASCAR race

BOXING

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury II fight from February

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Virginia Tech-Notre Dame game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Clemson-N.C. State game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Pitt game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Clemson game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Duke game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," Jordan Spieth in 2017 British Open

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 Kia Classic, final round

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, first round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Ohio State-Penn State game

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 Oregon-Seton Hall game

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Kentucky-Auburn game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Maryland-Michigan State game

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 NCAA Tournament, Kansas State vs. Xavier

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2013 NCAA Tournament, Michigan vs. Kansas

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Kansas-Baylor game

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2017 NCAA Tournament, Florida vs. Wisconsin

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Utah State-Colorado State game

MISCELLANEOUS

11 a.m: NBC Sports Network, "Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On," Mike Tirico interviews Team USA athletes about Olympics postponement

7 p.m.: ESPN, debut of "E:60" episode featuring "Being Rex Chapman"

8 p.m.: ESPN, the Dennis Quaid movie "The Rookie"

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Milwaukee game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Dallas-St. Louis

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Los Angeles-Chicago

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Australian Open final, Serena Williams-Venus Williams

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2003 Australian Open final, Serena Williams-Venus Williams

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Wimbledon final, Serena Williams-Venus Williams

Midnight: ESPN2, 2012 Wimbledon final, Serena Williams-Agnieszka Radwanska

