AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of 2020 Daytona 500
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of 2020 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 women's game between Miss. State and UConn
7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The Fab Five" (rerun)
8 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Guru of Go" (rerun)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women's game between Notre Dame and UConn
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women's game between Notre Dame and Miss. State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Florida State
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Louisville
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, men's free skate
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs' free skate
GOLF
6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: second round of 2018 Valspar Championship
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and San Diego
11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Baltimore and Tampa Bay
6 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Baltimore and Cleveland
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: Fox Sports 1, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" back on the air
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Undisputed with Skip and Shannon" back on the air at new time
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Midnight: ESPN2, rerun of UFC Fight Night bout between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira
NBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump"
NFL
2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NFL Films Presents: Billy Sims"
9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"
SOCCER
8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup final between U.S. and Netherlands
