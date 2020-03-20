tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of 2020 Daytona 500

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of 2020 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 women's game between Miss. State and UConn

7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: The Fab Five" (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Guru of Go" (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women's game between Notre Dame and UConn

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women's game between Notre Dame and Miss. State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Florida State

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Louisville

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, men's free skate

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs' free skate

GOLF

6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: second round of 2018 Valspar Championship

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and San Diego

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Baltimore and Tampa Bay

6 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Baltimore and Cleveland

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: Fox Sports 1, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" back on the air

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Undisputed with Skip and Shannon" back on the air at new time

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Midnight: ESPN2, rerun of UFC Fight Night bout between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira

NBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, "The Jump"

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live"

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NFL Films Presents: Billy Sims"

9 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency"

SOCCER

8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women's World Cup final between U.S. and Netherlands

