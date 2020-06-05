BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Joshua-Klitschko fight and 2013 Broner-Maidana fight
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2011 U.S. Women's Open, final round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2017 American Family Insurance Championship, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1994 Golf Skills Challenge
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2010 Golf Skills Challenge
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2003 Golf Skills Challenge
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Hanwha (same-day tape)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, LG at Kiwoom (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Miami game
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)
MEN'S LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hobart-Syracuse game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Lafayette-North Carolina game
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new)
10 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': The Superstars"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 250 preview (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NFL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1989 Super Bowl, San Francisco-Cincinnati
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Pittsburgh
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, South Sydney at Melbourne (live)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Manly-Warringah at Parramatta (live)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Freiburg (live)
SOFTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)
