BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Joshua-Klitschko fight and 2013 Broner-Maidana fight

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2011 U.S. Women's Open, final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2017 American Family Insurance Championship, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1994 Golf Skills Challenge

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2010 Golf Skills Challenge

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2003 Golf Skills Challenge

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Hanwha (same-day tape)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, LG at Kiwoom (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Miami game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)

MEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hobart-Syracuse game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Lafayette-North Carolina game

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home" (new)

10 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': The Superstars"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 250 preview (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1989 Super Bowl, San Francisco-Cincinnati

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Pittsburgh

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, South Sydney at Melbourne (live)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Manly-Warringah at Parramatta (live)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Freiburg (live)

SOFTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)

