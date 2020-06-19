tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at North Melbourne (live)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Collingwood (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pittsburgh-Miami game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game

GOLF 

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Second Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 4 (live)

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)

9 p.m.: ESPN, "ESPN Films: Catching Hell"

MISCELLANEOUS

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Don't Ever Give Up"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament (live)

NFL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Penrith (live)

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, three 2020 Six Nations matches

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Hamilton (live)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Sydney (live)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Norwich City (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham (live)

Tags

Load comments