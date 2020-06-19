AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at North Melbourne (live)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Collingwood (live)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pittsburgh-Miami game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Second Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 4 (live)
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)
9 p.m.: ESPN, "ESPN Films: Catching Hell"
MISCELLANEOUS
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game" (new)
6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Don't Ever Give Up"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview (live)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament (live)
NFL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Penrith (live)
7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, three 2020 Six Nations matches
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Hamilton (live)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Sydney (live)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Norwich City (live)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham (live)
