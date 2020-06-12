AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Fremantle (live)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Adelaide at Port Adelaide (live)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, five Mike Tyson fights
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Eufaula, Ala. (live)
GOLF
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kia at SK Wyverns (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 AL Wild Card game
8 p.m.: MASN, 2012 ALDS, Game 2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles
11 p.m: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Los Angeles championship film
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Penrith at Parramatta (live)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Newcastle (live)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Hoffenheim (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Euro 2016 final, France-Portugal
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1999 Tottenham-Manchester United match
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Euro 2012 final, Italy-Spain
