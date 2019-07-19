tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, practice, at Loudon, N.H.

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, practice, at Loudon, N.H.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa 300, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, final practice, at Loudon, N.H.

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Big X vs. West Virginia Wildcats, at Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Carmen's Crew (ex-Ohio State players) vs. Illinois BC, at Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Manny Pacquaio vs. Keith Thurman, weigh-in, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten media days, at Chicago

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de Francem Stage 13, individual time trial, at Pau, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)

DIVING

7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's 3m springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed 3m synchronized springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mile-High NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Denver

FENCING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championship, finals, Day 1, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals, at Toledo, Ohio

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, second round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, third round, at Midland, Mich. (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER

8 p.m.: TNT, International Friendly, Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, at South Bend, Ind.

10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy

SWIMMING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team free, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed duet free, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swedish Open, Croatia Open and Bucharest Open quarterfinals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Hall of Fame Open, men's quarterfinals and women's exhibition, at Newport, R.I.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Las Vegas at San Diego

WATER POLO

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, U.S. vs. Australia, at Gwnagju, South Korea

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, Croatia vs. Kazakhstan, at Gwnagju, South Korea (same-day tape)

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, Greece vs. Serbia, at Gwnagju, South Korea (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's crossover, at Gwangju, South Korea

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Washington at Indiana

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Connecticut

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Seattle

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments