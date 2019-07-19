AUTO RACING
12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, practice, at Loudon, N.H.
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, practice, at Loudon, N.H.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa 300, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, final practice, at Loudon, N.H.
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Big X vs. West Virginia Wildcats, at Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Carmen's Crew (ex-Ohio State players) vs. Illinois BC, at Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Manny Pacquaio vs. Keith Thurman, weigh-in, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten media days, at Chicago
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football Live"
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de Francem Stage 13, individual time trial, at Pau, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)
DIVING
7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's 3m springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed 3m synchronized springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mile-High NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Denver
FENCING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championship, finals, Day 1, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals, at Toledo, Ohio
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, second round, at Nicholasville, Ky.
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, third round, at Midland, Mich. (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, PGA Tour, British Open, third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at N.Y. Yankees
SOCCER
8 p.m.: TNT, International Friendly, Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, at South Bend, Ind.
10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy
SWIMMING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team free, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
4 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed duet free, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swedish Open, Croatia Open and Bucharest Open quarterfinals
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Hall of Fame Open, men's quarterfinals and women's exhibition, at Newport, R.I.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Las Vegas at San Diego
WATER POLO
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, U.S. vs. Australia, at Gwnagju, South Korea
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, Croatia vs. Kazakhstan, at Gwnagju, South Korea (same-day tape)
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's prelims, Greece vs. Serbia, at Gwnagju, South Korea (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's crossover, at Gwangju, South Korea
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Washington at Indiana
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Connecticut
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Seattle