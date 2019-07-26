tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, FORTS USA 150, at Long Pond, Pa.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series,  U.S. Celluar 250, practice, at Newton, Iowa

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150 qualifying, at Pocono, Penn.

7 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Celluar 250, final practice, at Newton, Iowa

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 13-and-under quarterfinal, at Yaphank, N.Y.

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 13-and-under quarterfinal, at Yaphank, N.Y.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim's Army (ex-Syracuse players) vs. We Are D3, at Syracuse, N.Y.

CYCLING

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 19, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France (prerace show at 7:30 a.m.)

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Evian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open Championship, second round, part I, at Lancashire, England

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, second round, part II, at Evian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, second round, part II, at Lancashire, England

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, USGA Girls' Junior Championship, semifinals, at Stevens Point, Wis.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round, at Reno, Nev.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

10 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 240, Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar weigh-in, at Edmonton

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 3, at Lima, Peru

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 3, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

8 p.m.: ESPN, International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, at East Rutherford, N.J.

10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at LA FC

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Rakuten Cup, Barcelona at Vissel Kobe

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 6 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 6 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 7 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals

Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, quarterfinals

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Binghamton, N.Y.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Washington at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, quarterfinal

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Des Moines, Iowa

WATER POLO

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women's gold medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel World Championships, men's bronze medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's gold medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, All-Star Special (3-point contest and skills challenge) at Las Vegas

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments