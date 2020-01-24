BIATHLON
8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on 2007 game between Virginia Tech and Boston College
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends" (rerun)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 4 (taped)
EXTREME SPORTS
10:35 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, at Aspen, Colo.
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Rhythm Dance, at Greensboro, N.C.
8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Free Skate, at Greensboro, N.C.
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Women's Short Program, at Graz, Austria (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of Second Round
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, at San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Goose Creek (S.C.) at James Island (S.C.)
10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Crestview (Fla.) at Choctaw (Fla.) (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.)
LUGE
3 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Doubles, at Lillehammer, Norway
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Buffalo
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Yale at Brown
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Purdue
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Northern Kentucky at Wright State
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Butler
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus"
NBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, at Paris
8 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Miami
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Golden State
NFL
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Eli Manning retirement press conference
8 p.m.: NFL Network, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Orlando, Fla. (taped)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, at St. Louis
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, pool play, at Hamilton, New Zealand
SKELETON
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Koengissee, Germany
11:20 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Koengissee, Germany
SKIING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Bansko, Bulgaria (same-day tape)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Bansko, Bulgaria
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Dortmund
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Tijuana
SWIMMING AND DIVING
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Third Round
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Oregon
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Florida
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at N.C. State
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa
