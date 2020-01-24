tv listings image
BIATHLON

8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," documentary on 2007 game between Virginia Tech and Boston College

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends" (rerun)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 4 (taped)

EXTREME SPORTS

10:35 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, at Aspen, Colo. 

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Rhythm Dance, at Greensboro, N.C.

8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Free Skate, at Greensboro, N.C.

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Women's Short Program, at Graz, Austria (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of Second Round

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, at San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Goose Creek (S.C.) at James Island (S.C.)

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Crestview (Fla.) at Choctaw (Fla.) (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.)

LUGE

3 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Doubles, at Lillehammer, Norway

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Buffalo

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Yale at Brown

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Purdue

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Northern Kentucky at Wright State

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Butler

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus"

NBA 

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, at Paris

8 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Golden State

NFL

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Eli Manning retirement press conference

8 p.m.: NFL Network, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Orlando, Fla. (taped)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, at St. Louis

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, pool play, at Hamilton, New Zealand

SKELETON

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Koengissee, Germany

11:20 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Koengissee, Germany

SKIING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Bansko, Bulgaria (same-day tape)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Bansko, Bulgaria

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Tijuana

SWIMMING AND DIVING

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Third Round

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Oregon

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Florida

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at N.C. State

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa

