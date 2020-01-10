tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 6, Al-'Ula to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 10km Sprint, at Oberhof, Germany (delayed tape)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC/WBO women's 154-pound championship, Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin; welterweights, Jaron Ennis vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov; WBA/IBF women's super middleweight championship, Alicia Espinsoa vs. Elin Cederroos, at Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Michigan at Notre Dame

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio State at Wisconsin

CURLING

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Japan vs. U.S., mixed doubles (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Randburg, South Africa

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, at Honolulu

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, third round

4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, third round, at Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hammond (S.C.) at Cardinal Newman (S.C.)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Penn at Princeton

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at Miami of Ohio

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Kentucky at Illinois of Chicago

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Iona at Rider

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Iowa

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Ball State at Akron

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Providence

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Atlanta at Washington

7:15 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at New York

9:45 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Dallas

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Detroit

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, Day 1, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Sheffield United

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup quarterfinals, Auckland Open quarterfinals and Brisbane International quarterfinals

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup semifinals, Auckland Open semifinals, Brisbane International semifinals and Shenzhen Open final

3 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup semifinals, at Sydney, Australia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Xavier at Georgetown

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona State

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Arizona

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Louisiana State at Georgia

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn

WRESTLING

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota

