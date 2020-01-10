AUTO RACING
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 6, Al-'Ula to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 10km Sprint, at Oberhof, Germany (delayed tape)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC/WBO women's 154-pound championship, Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin; welterweights, Jaron Ennis vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov; WBA/IBF women's super middleweight championship, Alicia Espinsoa vs. Elin Cederroos, at Atlantic City, N.J.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Michigan at Notre Dame
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio State at Wisconsin
CURLING
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Japan vs. U.S., mixed doubles (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Randburg, South Africa
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, at Honolulu
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, third round
4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, third round, at Randburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hammond (S.C.) at Cardinal Newman (S.C.)
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Penn at Princeton
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at Miami of Ohio
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Kentucky at Illinois of Chicago
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Iona at Rider
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Iowa
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Ball State at Akron
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Providence
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Atlanta at Washington
7:15 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at New York
9:45 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Dallas
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Detroit
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, Day 1, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Sheffield United
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup quarterfinals, Auckland Open quarterfinals and Brisbane International quarterfinals
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup semifinals, Auckland Open semifinals, Brisbane International semifinals and Shenzhen Open final
3 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup semifinals, at Sydney, Australia
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Xavier at Georgetown
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona State
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Arizona
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Louisiana State at Georgia
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn
WRESTLING
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota
