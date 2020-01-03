tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Ohio vs. Nevada, at Boise, Idaho

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Michigan at Notre Dame

CURLING 

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Scotland vs. U.S. (taped)

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), at Minneapolis

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Ball State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Houston

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Wright State at Oakland

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Ohio State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Nebraska

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Bowling Green

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Tulsa

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Seton Hall

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Portland at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

3 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, DePaul at Providence

8 p.m.: MASN2, Iowa State at Texas Tech

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kentucky at Utah

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at Central Michigan

