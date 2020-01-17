AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup: Women's 4x6km Relay, at Ruhpolding, Germany
11 p.m: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 4x6km Relay, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, super lightweights, Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Adrian Estrella, at Sloan, Iowa
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, North Dakota at Miami of Ohio
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Michigan State at Wisconsin
CURLING
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, women, U.S. vs. Scotland, at Raleigh, N.C. (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of second round
12 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, at Mayakoba, Mexico
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, second round, at Palm Springs, Calif.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, at Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, third round
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ridge View (S.C.) at Richland Northeast (S.C.)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tournament of Champions, semifinals, at Springfield, Mo.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Dayton at St. Louis
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Furman at Wofford
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Michigan State
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan at Iowa
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus" weekend preview show with Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas and LaPhonso Ellis
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Dallas
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Detroit
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SKELETON
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Innsbruck, Austria
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Innsbruck, Austria
SNOWBOARDING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn.
3 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, FINA Champions Swim Series, at Beijing
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International semifinals
8:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Hobart International finals
1 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Adelaide International final
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Adelaide International final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Yale
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at VCU
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Butler
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Colorado
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Southern Cal
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Missouri
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at LSU
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Alabama
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Chattanooga at Virginia
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Wisconsin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.