AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C.
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, Featherweights, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado; Welterweights, Taras Shelestyuk vs. Luis Alberto Veron; Lightweights, Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan, at Shreveport, La.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Penn State
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Omaha
CURLING
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, Second Round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: Stadium, West Ashley (S.C.) at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Celtics from Jan. 31, 2007
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Trail Blazers-Lakers from March 16, 2007
6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, "The Immortals"
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Penn
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Akron at Kent State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Rhode Island
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Bowling Green at Buffalo
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Northern Kentucky at Green Bay
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Houston
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa
RUGBY
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, pool play, at Sydney, Australia
SKELETON
7:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Men, at St. Mortiz, Switzerland
8:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at St. Mortiz, Switzerland
SKIING
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
3:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's downhill, at Rosa Khutor, Russia
5:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup men's downhill, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
SPEED SKATING
1 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day special
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men's Semifinal
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men's Semifinal (same-day tape)
7:15 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Girls & Boys Singles Championships
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Australian Open, Women's Final
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Arizona State
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Cornell
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Texas
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Seton Hall at Georgetown
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at LSU
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at UCLA
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Iowa
