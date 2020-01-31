tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C.

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, Featherweights, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado; Welterweights, Taras Shelestyuk vs. Luis Alberto Veron; Lightweights, Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan, at Shreveport, La.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Penn State

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Omaha

CURLING 

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, Second Round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium, West Ashley (S.C.) at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Celtics from Jan. 31, 2007

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Trail Blazers-Lakers from March 16, 2007

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, "The Immortals"

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Penn

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Akron at Kent State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Bowling Green at Buffalo

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Northern Kentucky at Green Bay

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

NBA 

8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, pool play, at Sydney, Australia

SKELETON

7:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Men, at St. Mortiz, Switzerland

8:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women, at St. Mortiz, Switzerland

SKIING

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

3:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's downhill, at Rosa Khutor, Russia

5:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup men's downhill, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

SPEED SKATING

1 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day special

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men's Semifinal

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men's Semifinal (same-day tape)

7:15 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Girls & Boys Singles Championships

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Australian Open, Women's Final

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Arizona State

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Cornell

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Texas

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Seton Hall at Georgetown

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at LSU

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at UCLA

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Iowa

Tags

Load comments