AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Carlton at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, PAG 300, Practice, at Fontana, Calif.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, Practice, at Fontana, Calif.
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, PAG 300, Final Practice, at Fontana, Calif.
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, Final Practice, at Fontana, Calif.
BOXING
10:45 p.m.: Showtime, Super Lightweights, Keith Hunter vs. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov; Super Lightweights, Richardson Hitchins vs. Nick DeLomba; Super Middleweights, Kevin Newman II vs. Genc Pllana, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bryant at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Dartmouth at Virginia
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Michigan State at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Denver at St. Cloud State
CURLING
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)
CYCLING
10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Championships, at Berlin (same-day tape)
FREESTYLE SKIING
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's big air, at Destne, Czech Republic
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour,Honda Classic, Second Round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, First Round, at Tucson, Ariz. (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Third Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. Detroit (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. San Francisco
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Saturday): MLB Network, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Ohio
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at Dayton
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Harvard at Columbia
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Wright State at Northern Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Georgia State
7 p.m. and 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA semifinals, at Charlotte
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas State at Texas-Arlington
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Monmouth at Rider
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Washington
MEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: ACC Network, Richmond at Duke
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Hobart at Syracuse
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Utah
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at L.A. Clippers
NFL
4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Live," at NFL combine in Indianapolis
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
SKELETON
7 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men, at Altenberg, Germany
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany
SKIING
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at La Thuile, Italy
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Norwich City
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Puebla at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Iowa State at Georgia Tech, doubleheader
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson
SPEED SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel: World Championships, sprints, at Hamar, Norway (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 women's championships (delayed tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championships, at Notre Dame
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA semifinals, at Charlotte
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Princeton
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Creighton
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Georgia
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Alabama
